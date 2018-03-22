Thursday, March 22 , 2018, 10:44 pm | Light Rain Fog/Mist 57º

 
 
 
 

Learn About Storm Risks, Evacuation Procedures at Community Meeting

By County of Santa Barbara | February 15, 2018 | 1:34 p.m.

Noting how important it is for the public to understand risks associated with local storms and know what to do when evacuation orders are issued, Santa Barbara County will provide information at a community meeting, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20, at Carpinteria High School, 4810 Foothill Road.

The meeting will be in the school cafeteria with Spanish and ASL interpretation available.

Representatives from various agencies will be available to answer questions after the presentations. FEMA and CalOES (California Office of Emergency Services) representatives will attend to assist community members with long-term recovery needs.

This community meeting also will be broadcast live on KEYT Channel 3, streamed online at KEYT.com and KSBY.com, and on the county’s Facebook page www.facebook.com/countyofsb.

As of Feb. 5, the Local Recovery and Assistance Center transitioned to a smaller Disaster Recovery Center staffed by state and federal agencies to aid with long-term recovery, the county said.

The Disaster Recovery Center, 1 N. Calle Cesar Chavez, Santa Barbara, is open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday; closed on Sundays. The center will be open on President’s Day, Monday, Feb. 19.

For questions related to recovery resources, the community may call the county’s public information line, 833-688-5551.

The county said it is critical that local residents register to receive emergency alerts. Sign up for Aware and Prepare emergency alerts at www.ReadySBC.org.

"If we can’t reach you, we can’t alert you," the county said.

For updates, call 2-1-1 from 805 area code or 800-400-1572 outside 805, or text your zip code to 898-211.

— County of Santa Barbara.

 
