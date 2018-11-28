Peak Rainfall Expected Overnight Wednesday for Santa Barbara County

Precipitation amounts — as much as 2 inches — are not expected to trigger debris flows in recent wildfire burn areas

Rain from a south-moving storm will hit Santa Barbara County Wednesday, and the National Weather Service predicts peak rainfall overnight into Thursday morning.

The county Office of Emergency Management sent a pre-storm message Tuesday afternoon reiterating that rainfall rates are not expected to trigger debris flows in recent wildfire burn areas, including the Whittier Fire and Thomas Fire on the South Coast.

As of Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service forecast the storm to hit the county in the late afternoon, with a 50-percent chance of rain that turns into a 100-percent chance Wednesday night through Thursday morning. County areas could get up to 2 inches of total rainfall.

Showers are expected later in the day Thursday, and the Central Coast will get a sunny day Friday before another storm arrives on Saturday, which has a 50-percent chance of rain.

Temperatures, which were in the low-70s earlier this week, will drop to the low-60s during the storm, while nighttime lows are expected in the low-40s.

The National Weather Service also issued a High-Surf Advisory for the county, through Friday evening.

The rainy weather delayed the launch of a Falcon 9 rocket and its collection of satellites from Vandenberg Air Force Base, originally scheduled for Wednesday morning.

The Santa Barbara County Freedom Warming Centers are activating at 6 p.m. Wednesday, through 6 a.m. Thursday, for all locations, to give homeless residents shelter from the rain, organizers said.

The locations include: the Carpinteria Veterans Memorial Building at 941 Walnut Ave.; First Presbyterian Church at 21 E. Constance in Santa Barbara; University Methodist Church at 892 Camino Del Sur in Isla Vista; Salvation Army at 200 W. Cook St. in Santa Maria; and Peace Lutheran Church at 1000 W. Ocean Blvd. in Lompoc. The warming center hotline is 805.324.2372.

Sandbags are available at several locations throughout the county.

Click here to sign up for county Aware & Prepare emergency alerts.

Click here for the latest National Weather Forecast for Santa Barbara.

Click here for the latest National Weather Forecast for Santa Maria.

Storm preparedness information and the latest debris flow risk map for recent wildfire burn areas are available online here at the county's ReadySBC.org website.

