Spend Evening With Cast of Access Theatre’s ‘Storm Reading’

Storm Reading, a pioneering theatrical production featuring a character who lives with a very visible disability debuted in 1988 at Santa Barbara’s Lobero Theatre.

Presented by Access Theatre, the play went on to inspire audiences worldwide for nearly a decade.

Storm Reading’s central character is Neil Marcus, who played himself during the play’s six-year run. Marcus works hard to represent life in a realistic way that is not focused on the fear of being different.

Storm Reading spotlights Marcus’ relentless pursuit of living life in an artistic and poetic way.

Marking the play’s 30th anniversary, Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital Foundation will host Celebrating Storm Reading, 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 21, an evening with the cast — Marcus, Matthew Ingersoll, Kathryn Voice — and director/producer Rod Lathim of Access Theatre.

Along with special guest Anthony Edwards, the cast and creators will return to the Lobero to look back at the impact the play had on audiences and at its sustaining message that art holds the transformative power to heal body and mind.

Selected scenes from the show will be staged and scenes from the television version will be screened.

“This year is the 30th anniversary of the debut of Storm Reading, which premiered in Santa Barbara at the Lobero in March 1988,” said Lathim, founder and artistic director of the award-winning Access Theatre company, 1979-96.

“Storm Reading was unique because it was created here in Santa Barbara and went on to tour internationally,” Lathim said.

“The play was groundbreaking, and a great risk to produce, but proved to be the most successful and long-lasting show Access Theatre ever produced,” he said.

Storm Reading toured through 20 states in the U.S., as well as Canada and England. It garnered recognition from several luminaries in the entertainment world.

Maria Shriver interviewed Marcus on The Today Show, and Linda Wertheimer featured him on National Public Radio’s All Things Considered.

Storm Reading was performed as part of the NBC TV Special From the Heart at the Kennedy Center with Access Theatre honorary board member Michael Douglas.

VIP reception begins at 5:30 pm. For tickets and more information, visit cottagehealth.org/crhevent.

— Maria Zate for Cottage Health.