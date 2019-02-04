Storm-Related Road Repairs, Debris Removal Continue in Southern Santa Barbara County

Equipment worked on clearing Highway 154 Monday. The roadway is closed between Santa Barbara and the Highway 246 roundabout in Santa Ynez due to debris and water on the roadway. (Ray Ford / Noozhawk photo)

The Santa Ynez River flows Monday, seen from the Manzanita Lane area above Lake Cachuma, after several days of heavy rain. (Ray Ford / Noozhawk photo)

Work continued on road repairs and clearing debris basins on Monday after a series of storms dropped heavy rainfall on Santa Barbara County.

Highway 154 remained closed between Highway 192 in Santa Barbara and the Highway 246 roundabout due to water and debris on the roadway near Lake Cachuma.

Caltrans had a lot of equipment on the scene working to unblock a culvert, but had no update on when the highway would reopen.

A portion of the Lake Cachuma watershed and Highway 154 corridor in that area burned in the 2017 Whittier Fire, and the lake monitoring station recorded 4.7 inches of rain there since Friday.

As of Monday, Gibraltar Reservoir and Jameson Reservoir were 100-percent full and spilling, and Lake Cachuma was 44.8-percent full as of 2 p.m.

Cachuma's water elevation has risen 8 feet since Friday, and more than 15 feet since Jan. 1, according to the county.

The reservoir is a major water source for South Coast communities and those downstream, and this is the fullest it's been since 2014, according to the county.

Three-day rainfall totals as of midday Monday showed big numbers for South Coast mountain areas, with 7.48 inches on San Marcos Pass, 6.77 inches on Refugio Pass, 7.48 inches in Tecolote Canyon, and 5.79 inches at Jameson Reservoir.

Storms dropped 3.36 inches in Goleta, 4.16 inches in Goleta, 2.33 inches in Montecito, and 2.62 inches in Carpinteria, and outside the South Coast, there was 1.58 inches recorded in Santa Maria, 3.11 inches in Lompoc, and 3.76 inches in Solvang.

County crews were busy clearing out debris basins and creek channels all over the South Coast, but with a focus on the Montecito area, said Tom Fayram, deputy director of water resources.

Although the debris basins picked up a lot of new material in Saturday’s downpours, none of them is full, Fayram said.

“There’s still plenty of room in all the basins,” he told Noozhawk.

Saturday's deluge caused an hours-long Highway 101 closure in Montecito, and crews worked Monday to make sure the creek channels between the freeway and ocean were clear.

“All in all, everything seemed to do pretty good,” Fayram said.

The county announced Friday that truckloads of sediment would again be deposited on local beaches, and Fayram said some mud and small cobbles are being hauled to Carpinteria State Beach at Ash Avenue.

Emergency permits also allow the county to dispose of sediment at Goleta Beach County Park and Butterfly Beach in Montecito, if needed, but that had not happened as of Monday.

Debris disposal after the Jan. 9, 2018, debris flows in Montecito proved a challenge for the county, and truckloads were sent all over the county, and to neighboring ones. Trucks deposited sediment on local beaches, including in Carpinteria and Goleta, for several months following the debris flows.

Santa Barbara County officials noted that sediment samples are being taken from debris basins set for beach disposal, and ocean water samples are tested regularly by the Public Health Department.

A chance of showers continues through Tuesday night for Santa Barbara County, with a few dry days expected before another chance of light rain this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

