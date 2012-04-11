Storm Soaks Central Coast, Begins to Move On

Rain was more substantial than expected, but no major problems reported

A spring storm that sloshed through the Central Coast overnight dropped more rain than expected — an inch to an inch and a half in many locations — but is expected to gradually give way to clear skies on Wednesday.

A flood advisory was issued early Wednesday by the National Weather Service, but no major problems were reported, and it expired a few hours later.

The heaviest rainfall occurred along the South Coast — ranging from 1.84 inches at Gaviota to 1.5 inches in downtown Santa Barbara and 1.3 inches in Carpinteria as of 8 a.m., according to the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department.

In the North County, most areas recorded less than an inch, with Santa Maria reporting .89 inches, Guadalupe .90, and Lompoc .85. Santa Ynez was the wettest spot at 1.34 inches.

Wednesday should see some showers, mainly before 11 a.m., followed by mostly sunny skies, according to forecasters. Highs should be around 60, with overnight lows in the 40s.

A second storm is headed toward the Central Coast, but forecasters were unsure when it would hit, estimating it could reach the northern part of the county as early as Thursday morning or as late as Thursday night. Rainfall amounts are expected to be half to two-thirds of what fell from Wednesday’s storm.

Friday is expected to be showery and breezy, before sunshine returns for the weekend.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .