Storm Sunday/Monday a Prelude to a Wet Week in Santa Barbara

Heaviest rain forecast for late morning through midafternoon Monday, with 1 to 1½ inches possible

A storm rolling into Santa Barbara County late Sunday will kick off what forecasters expect to be nearly a week of rain.

Light showers are possible earlier, but significant rainfall is expected to start along the South Coast around midnight, said Kathy Hoxsie, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

The heaviest rain is likely in a 6-hour period from late morning through midafternoon Monday, she said.

Forecast models indicate most areas, including the Thomas Fire burn area, should receive about an inch of rain, with up to 1½ inches in some locations.

“The rain intensities for this storm are forecast to stay below debris flow thresholds,” according to an alert sent through the county’s Aware & Prepare Initiative. “However, residents are strongly encouraged to stay alert to changing conditions.”

A winter storm warning has been issued for some mountain areas in the county, from 4 a.m. Monday until 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Heavy snow is expected above 5,000 feet, with accumulations of 6 to 12 inches, according to the warning.

Only light to moderate rainfall is forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday, Hoxsie said, with some breaks in the precipitation.

The next chance for heavier rainfall will be Thursday, she said, with up to 1½ inches likely in some locations.

“The bottom line for the lay person is it’s going to be wet through the week,” Hoxsie said. “It’ll be a wet week.”

Dry conditions are expected to return Friday and continue through the weekend.

Daytime highs are forecast in the upper 50s through the week, with overnight lows in the upper 40s.

The storms may bring some windy conditions, with gusts to 45 mph, but no advisories have been issued.

Elevated surf also is likely, with waves of 8-12 feet along the North County coast and 3-7 feet on the South Coast. High surf advisories are likely.

Friday will bring some seasonal high tides coinciding with next weekend’s full moon, which could lead to some minor coastal flooding, Hoxsie said.

Jan. 20 also will offer skywatchers the chance to view what is termed a “super wolf blood moon” — as the first full moon of the year will be highlighted by a total lunar eclipse.

The middle of the total eclipse will be at 9:13 p.m. on the West Coast.

