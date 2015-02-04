Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 6:48 am | Overcast 62º

 
 
 
 

Storm System Bringing Light Rains to Santa Barbara County

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | February 4, 2015

Santa Barbara County is expecting light rains this weekend, but the total rainfall won't be enough to make a dent in the drought conditions the county is facing.

The county is at 77 percent of normal rainfall so far this year, and reservoirs such as Lake Cachuma, which is only at 28 percent of capacity, are suffering.

A storm system is working its way down the West Coast, and National Weather Service meteorologist Scott Sukup said that the Central Coast has an 80-percent chance of rain starting Friday.

Areas on the South Coast have a high chance of getting some of that precipitation as the storm moves south.

"In Santa Barbara, the best chance of rain will be starting Friday evening and going through Saturday afternoon," he said.

Thursday and Friday are expected to bring fog into the area preceding the rains, and temperatures are likely to see lows in the mid-50s at night and mid-60s in the daytime.

Rainfall on the Central Coast is expected to be up to a half an inch, but southern Santa Barbara County will probably get less than a quarter inch.

Sukup said that the storm systems are part of an "atmospheric river" bringing moisture up and down the coast, though Northern California will receive most of the rain.

Another chance of rain will happen Sunday night into Monday morning, when a weaker storm system could roll through.

