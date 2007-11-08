Wednesday, April 25 , 2018, 5:24 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 
Storm Work Begins on Westside Streets

Motorists will encounter closures and restrictions as drains and catchbasins are installed.

By Staff Report | November 8, 2007 | 10:35 a.m.

Motorists are urged to use caution as construction crews rip up the road on the Westside, near West Valerio Street, Clearview Road and Manitou Road.

Crews working on the Westside Storm Water Control Project will be in the area all day Monday through Friday, weather permitting, until at least Jan. 31, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department.

The improvements include installing storm drainpipes, manholes and catch basins along the 1000 block of West Valerio Street, the 1700 and 1800 blocks of Clearview Road and the 1100 block of Manitou Road.

This work will require road and lane closures, traffic safety controls and possible delays. Due to the presence of heavy equipment and trucks, bicyclists and pedestrians are urged to move about cautiously.

The work represents the third and final phase of the West Side Storm Water Control Project, a joint project between the county Flood Control District and the city of Santa Barbara.

