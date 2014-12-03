Friday, June 22 , 2018, 10:13 pm | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Story Poles Go Up as Miramar Resort Developer Seeks Final Project Approval

Caruso Affiliated is expected to present revised development plans for the 16-acre parcel to the Montecito Planning Commission on Dec. 15

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | December 3, 2014 | 11:00 p.m.

The first physical signs of development have appeared at the Miramar Beach Resort & Bungalows site in Montecito, where developers are preparing for final approval to move the project forward.

So-called story poles have been erected on the nearly 16-acre parcel overlooking Miramar Beach and the Pacific Ocean ahead of a Dec. 15 meeting, when the Montecito Planning Commission could OK revised resort plans.

The poles denote the proposed location and height of some of the buildings, and more black bags filled with the accompanying orange netting sat in piles on site Wednesday.

“Those have been going up the last few weeks,” said Montecito project planner Nicole Lieu, who noted the process — although not entirely common — has been used locally in the past.

“In this case, there was a request by the Montecito Board of Architectural Review to erect some to show the height of some buildings before the commission hearing, so commissioners could do site visits.”

Approval could keep developer Caruso Affiliated on track to open the resort in summer 2017.

The privately held real estate company revealed revamped project plans in August, featuring a scaled-back design with 170 guest rooms instead of 186, including 27 oceanfront rooms and suites, and a freestanding presidential suite.

Caruso Affiliated purchased the property in 2007, with initial project approval granted in 2008. Lieu said revised plans — approved in 2011 — allowed developers to demolish the existing hotel, and approval this month would OK building a new one.

Planning Commission approval could be appealed, however, up to the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors or the California Coastal Commission, Lieu said.

Caruso Affiliated did not disclose project costs, but previous reports show the company was trying to raise $170 million in financing.

The original Miramar Beach Hotel was established in the late 1880s as one of the first beachside hotels in California, but has remained vacant since 2000. The buildings were demolished in 2012 to make way for the new project.

The new design adds an oceanfront restaurant and a tweaked Miramar Club to the property, which will boast meandering pedestrian walkways, an intimate garden, and 68 new public parking spaces along Jameson and Eucalyptus lanes.

The luxury resort’s main building will feature a lobby, bar/lounge, ballroom/meeting rooms, and premier ocean- and mountain-view suites on the second level.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Story poles went up recently for the new project on the Miramar Resort property in Montecito, with bags of extra netting on site. (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 