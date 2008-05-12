Saturday, June 2 , 2018, 9:01 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

StoryFaire Promotes a Joy of Reading in Children

The family festival will feature local authors and illustrators, storytelling, book-signings and a silent auction.

 

By Victoria Juarez | May 12, 2008 | 3:42 a.m.

StoryFaire, a children’s book festival, will be held from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at All Saints-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church.

The free family event will feature seven local authors and illustrators including Marni McGee, Joe Cepeda, Bruce Hale, Carol Heyer, Barbara Jean Hicks, Alexis O’Neill and Beth Rawlinson. There will be storytelling and book-signings as well as crafts, face painting, refreshments, music, a silent auction and a raffle.

“StoryFaire promotes literacy and is open to the general public,” said Victoria Juarez, a development associate at the Storyteller Children’s Center. “This is all about children learning to enjoy books while getting their parents involved at the same time.”

StoryFaire benefits the Storyteller Children’s Center, a provider of top-quality, tuition-free early childhood education for homeless and at-risk children in Santa Barbara County.

The event caps a month of literacy promotion at Storyteller, which included a parent workshop on literacy presented by the Santa Barbara Public Library and free distribution of O’Neill’s book “Estella’s Swap” to the children of Storyteller. “Estella’s Swap” is available in English and Spanish.

StoryFaire was organized last year by McGee, a children’s author. She was assisted this year by Daphe Tebbe and Debby Peterson. “StoryFaire has grown to be a bigger event with an emphasis on literacy for the whole month,” said McGee, who is also working with Storyteller to set up a special reading corner at the preschool. McGee will be dressed as the goose from her latest book, “Silly Goose,” while her husband, Sears McGee, will play “Granny Winston,” another character from one of his wife’s books.

Chaucer’s Bookstore will sell the authors’ books and donate 20 percent of the proceeds to Storyteller. Children’s performer Putnee, accompanied by the children of Storyteller, will play the guitar and sing. In addition, representatives of the Santa Barbara Public Library and the Mobile Waterford Early Reading Program, organizations that work diligently to promote literacy throughout Santa Barbara, will be on hand to discuss their reading programs.

For more information, click here or call Juarez at 805.687.4530.

Victoria Juarez is a development associate at the Storyteller Children’s Center.

