Storyteller Children’s Center Gala to Honor Terri Allison, Champion for Homeless Preschoolers

Supporters to gather at ‘prom’ to thank founding board member, longtime executive director who retired over the summer

Terri Allison, right, longtime executive director of Storyteller Children’s Center, with board member Tiffany Foster at a 2012 gala for the nonprofit organization serving Santa Barbara’s homeless preschool children. (Teresa Pietsch / Storyteller Children’s Center file photo)
By Julia Rodgers, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @NoozhawkNews | September 29, 2015 | 5:00 p.m.

Storyteller Children’s Center, a preschool for homeless children in Santa Barbara, will celebrate its annual gala Saturday night, with a special tribute to Terri Allison, Storyteller’s longtime executive director who retired this summer.

Allison, 60, who was a founding board member of Storyteller before becoming its executive director in 2005, helped write the original grant asking for funds to provide care for homeless children while their parents looked for work — a grant that eventually led to the establishment Storyteller Children’s Center.

Since the center’s founding 27 years ago, Allison either served on its board or was its executive director, except for when her own children were babies.

During those 27 years, Allison accumulated many admirers in the Santa Barbara community because of her passion for helping families and children in crisis.

“Terri personifies all the good that Storyteller Children’s Center was created to do,” said Tiffany Foster, Storyteller board president. “Terri is thoughtful, generous, humble and purposeful with her actions. She treats Storyteller families with dignity, respect and compassion.”

Since retiring in July, Allison has been working as an early childhood education consultant for Transition House, the Santa Barbara Unified School District and First 5 Santa Barbara County.

A focus of her consultation is “reflective practice,” a process that allows teachers to manage the stress that comes with knowing the challenges that at-risk children face so the teachers can respond in a meaningful way. In October, she will attend a training session with Brazelton Touchpoints Center in Boston, where she will become a certified Touchpoints trainer.

Storyteller, which takes a therapeutic approach to preschool, enrolls approximately 100 children a year ages 18 months to 5 years, but always has a long waiting list. Parents must work or attend school while their children are enrolled, and most families live at or near the poverty level.

Since many of the children and families have experienced trauma, Storyteller partners with CALM (Child Abuse Listening & Mediation) to provide on-site therapy and mental health consultation. The children also can receive services such as speech and occupational therapy, and eat breakfast, lunch and two snacks while there.

Those who have worked with Allison for years see her as a major catalyst in Santa Barbara for changing lives for the better of families and children living in poverty.

“Our community is lucky to have Terri Allison here,” said Jon Clark, president of the James S. Bower Foundation and a Storyteller board member. “She is a true expert in the field. Her focus on the social and emotional development of preschool children and her recognition of the trauma so many of our families have experienced is so important.

“She has demonstrated what works and has shown the way forward for the rest of us.”

At the gala, to be held at the Page Youth Center, long-time Storyteller board member Kenny Slaught will present a tribute to Allison. The theme of the gala is “Prom,” which seems fitting since the party will be held in a gym.

Twenty prominent community members have signed on to be “Terri’s Cheerleaders,” and at the end of the night, a Prom King and Queen will be crowned.

Major sponsors of the event include Kim and Andy Busch, Cox Communications, I.D.O. Events, Naila and Peter Lewis, Susan and Craig McCaw and U.S. Bank.

After Allison’s retirement, Donna Barranco Fisher, whose career has been devoted to working with children with special needs and training special education teachers, was appointed Storyteller’s new executive director.

“Under Terri’s amazing leadership, Storyteller has grown into an organization unanimously respected throughout the community,” Fisher said. “Terri has helped build an organization that is empathetic, resourceful, progressive and collaborative.

“My goal is to continue this tradition while striving to do as much as we possibly can with our limited resources.”

Allison is grateful for her years working with the Storyteller families, children, staff and board members.

“Other than my family, Storyteller is probably the most significant chapter in my life,” she said. “It shaped who I am — in a way, we grew up together.

“I was lucky to have unbelievable support from the community.”

And, of course, in Allison’s humble and gentle way, she also credits the families of Storyteller for teaching her.

“The families taught me to be present and pay attention,” she said. “I’m so much more aware now — I don’t rush to judge or make assumptions about people.

“Being able to be a part of a family’s healing, and to see the resilience and strength of each family, was an incredible privilege for me.”

Luckily for Storyteller, even though Allison has officially retired as executive director, she will continue to help the children and families of Storyteller as a consultant and volunteer — hopefully, for another 27 years!

Click here for more information about Storyteller Children’s Center. Click here to make an online donation in honor of Terri Allison, or call 805.682.9585.

— Julia Rodgers is a Noozhawk contributing writer and can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

