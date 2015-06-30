Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 9:08 am | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
 
Storyteller Children’s Center Selects Donna Barranco Fisher as Executive Director

By Rob Grayson for the Storyteller Children’s Center | June 30, 2015 | 1:25 p.m.

The Board of Directors of Storyteller Children’s Center is pleased to announce the selection of Donna Barranco Fisher as its new executive director.

Fisher
Donna Barranco Fisher

Fisher will succeed Terri Alison, who is retiring after having served as the innovative and compassionate leader of Storyteller for 10 years.

Fisher has spent her entire career devoted to education, with a focus on working with children with special needs and training special education teachers. She comes to Storyteller from Project Optimal, where she directed teacher preparation programs in the subject areas of autism, traumatic brain injury, early childhood special education and emotional disturbance.

"I am thrilled to be joining one of our community's most important and treasured organizations,” said Fisher, who was previously the director of education for the Devereux Foundation in California and was a teacher at The Buckley School in Los Angeles for 13 years. “The dedication of the staff, board and community is one reason why I am so excited to be a part of Storyteller. I look forward to helping our children become fully prepared for kindergarten."

Storyteller is a tuition-free preschool for homeless and at-risk children ages 18 months to 5 years old. It has two sites in Santa Barbara and serves approximately 100 families per year.

An active community volunteer, Fisher has served on the boards of the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation, Transition House, CALM, Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara, Jodi House, Hospice of Santa Barbara and Casa Pacifica. She holds a master’s degree in early childhood education from Mills College and a bachelor’s degree in child development from California State University-Chico.

Storyteller’s Board of Directors conducted an extensive nine-month search process for a new executive director in conjunction with developing a five-year strategic plan.

“We are so fortunate to have found such a well-qualified and experienced candidate who was already living right here in Santa Barbara,” said Tiffany Foster, president of the Storyteller board. “Although we will miss Terri, her heartfelt work over the past 10 years will leave a lasting legacy and a strong foundation for Storyteller children and families in the years to come. We believe Donna is an excellent choice to help us fulfill our vital mission in the Santa Barbara community.”

— Rob Grayson is the director of development for the Storyteller Children’s Center.

