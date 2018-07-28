Saturday, July 28 , 2018, 7:24 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Storyteller Children’s Center Preschool Promotion Celebrates Class Moving onto Kindergarten

Therapeutic year-round preschool program serves vulnerable and low-income children

kids in caps and gowns Click to view larger
About 20 students graduated from the Storyteller Children’s Center year-round therapeutic preschool ceremony in a Friday ceremony at Santa Barbara’s Oak Park.  (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | July 28, 2018 | 4:04 p.m.

Storyteller Children’s Center held a preschool graduation ceremony Friday to celebrate more than 20 students heading to kindergarten classes in the Santa Barbara area. 

The students wore blue caps and gowns and rose from their chairs as their names were read at the Oak Park ceremony.

They clutched a promotion program between their fingers and received a new backpack full of school supplies purchased and assembled by Storyteller volunteers.

“They are super good kids,” Joe Marshall, a nearly two-year volunteer, said during a potluck at the park after the ceremony. “It’s a bummer to see them leave, but it’s good for them and awesome to see how far they have come.”

Storyteller serves the community’s most vulnerable children and low-income families, said Donna Barranco Fisher, executive director of the Storyteller Children's Center.

“If they didn’t come to us first, they would probably not be able to go to kindergarten and complete kindergarten,” Fisher said of the students.

Their families are living under the national poverty guideline, and the parents often suffer from domestic violence, substance abuse or medical conditions, she added.

“The children have witnessed or been the victims of severe forms of all abuse,” Fisher said. “They all have been homeless at one point or currently homeless. Those things prevent their brain from developing like a typical child’s brain would.”

Storyteller was founded in 1988 as a center providing tuition-free therapeutic education, social-emotional learning programs, assistance with medical and dental assessments, trauma and counseling services, meals and clothing, Fisher said.

park ceremony Click to view larger
Storyteller Children’s Center held a preschooler promotion ceremony at Santa Barbara’s Oak Park Friday. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

“We do everything,” she said, adding that the center is open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. “We are like a one-stop support service.”

Staff members are trained to address trauma, Fisher said, and instill coping strategies to use in the face of stress.

“The teachers and the therapists work together to create an individualized curriculum,” she said.

At two campuses, which are located at 2115 State St. and 2121 De la Vina St. in Santa Barbara, the year-round, therapeutic school serves nearly 75 students ages 18 months to 5 years old, Fisher said. The therapeutic preschool strives to support children and their families for kindergarten readiness. 

For students to qualify for the program, their guardians or parents must attend monthly meetings with Storyteller staff and be working or enrolled in a vocational program, Fisher explained.

Fisher said that without intervention and access to Storyteller’s therapeutic preschool program, the children would not be prepared to begin kindergarten or may have a higher chance of dropping out and continuing the cycle of poverty.

“Our goal is to break the cycle of poverty in Santa Barbara,” Fisher said.

She emphasized the importance of building relationships between families.

“We do not judge,” Fisher said. “The families know that they can trust us. We establish trust with them so that if something severe happens…we are a circle support for anything they need.”

Students who graduated from the preschool program Friday are heading to Adelante Charter School, Peabody Charter School, Monte Vista, Vieja Valley, Cleveland, Adams, Isla Vista, Tierra Linda, Harding, Monroe, Washington, Canolino and Roosevelt elementary schools.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

