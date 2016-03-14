Saturday, June 30 , 2018, 4:09 pm | Partly Cloudy 71º

 
 
 
 

Storytelling Virtuoso Angela Lloyd to Perform at Santa Maria Public Library

By Mark van de Kamp for the City of Santa Maria | March 14, 2016 | 3:35 p.m.

The Santa Maria Public Library will welcome one of the unique performers on the national storytelling circuit today, Angela Lloyd, for a unique performance at 4 p.m. Friday, March 18, 2016, in the Altrusa Theater.

Children and adults both will laugh, cry, and have a wonderful time during this special performance, which is best suited for children aged five and up with all attendees required to have a free ticket to attend. Tickets are available in Youth Services.

Lloyd was featured at the 25th (1997) and 31st (2003) National Storytelling Festival in Jonesborough, Tenn., and regularly appears at regional festivals and theaters across the country.

A virtuoso on washboard, her performances are a whimsical braid of poetry, story and song played on autoharp, tenor guitar, spoon and bell.

Tickets may be picked up at the Youth Services Desk or reserved by calling 805.925.0994. Reserved tickets must be picked-up later the same day. Up to six tickets may be reserved per event, but reservations may be made only once. Tickets not picked up will be returned to available status the following day.

The Friends of the Santa Maria Public Library have graciously sponsored this program.

The Library’s hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays. The Library is closed on Sundays.

Questions may be directed to Youth Services, Santa Maria Public Library at 805.925.0994.

Mark van de Kamp is the public information officer for the City of Santa Maria.

 

