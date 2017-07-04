Stow House Throws 41st Annual Old Fashioned Fourth of July Party in Goleta

Local families gathered for games, hay rides, a vintage car show and live music; Fireworks show in Girsh Park ends the night for Goletans

Several hundred people packed Stow House on Tuesday to celebrate Independence Day in Goleta.

The Rancho La Patera and Stow House event is a decades-long tradition where Goleta families flock for some traditional fun and games.

While Santa Barbara and Montecito have their parades and bombastic firework shows in the evening, the Goleta celebration is a welcomed event where generations of families can share memories.

The event featured a kids area, where children could toss bean bags, jump in a potato sack, and fish for prizes. Organizers also set up booths for tattoos and face painting

“I am all about the family stuff,” said Amy Oliver, who born and raised in Goleta. She attended the event with her husband Chris, daughter Calli, son Cayson and their friend, Claire.

“We don’t go downtown. We come here every year,” she said.

The event hosted a display of vintage cars, classic farm machines and pony rides. A live band performed blues songs on stage as adults enjoyed tri-tip and hot dogs underneath the trees.

Scott McNally, his wife Kaitlin, and their two children, Flynn and Thatcher, took a spin on the tractor for a ride around into the edge of Lake Los Carneros and back.

“We love the laid-back atmosphere,” Kaitlin said. The music is really nice.”

Local bluegrass band Honeysuckle Possums, rock and roll band Nombres, and country band the Rawhides performed at the event.

Country Catering provided the barbecue and Hollister Brewing Company the beer.

To fill that craving for fireworks later in the day, many families headed to Girsh Park, where music, food and other holiday fun preceeded a fireworks show put on by the Rotary Club.

Girsh Park Fireworks from Noozhawk on Vimeo.