Stow House Throws 41st Annual Old Fashioned Fourth of July Party in Goleta

Local families gathered for games, hay rides, a vintage car show and live music; Fireworks show in Girsh Park ends the night for Goletans

Amy Oliver watches her daughter Calli, 6, perform the bean bag toss at Tuesday’s Fourth of July Stow House event.

(Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)

Scott and Kaitlin McNally, along with their two children Flynn, 4, and Thatcher, 1, enjoy a hay ride at Tuesday’s Fourth of July Stow House celebration.

(Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)

Classic cars were on display at Tuesday’s Stow House event.

(Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)

People set up for Tuesday night’s fireworks show in Girsh Park.

(Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)

Fireworks ready for Tuesday night’s show in Girsh Park.

(Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)

People set up for Tuesday night’s fireworks show in Girsh Park.

(Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)

The Girsh Park fireworks show could be seen from all over Goleta, including this nearby backyard of a Pepperdine Court home. .

(Mike Eliason photo)

Fireworks explode above Girsh Park in Goleta Tuesday night.

(Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)

The Girsh Park fireworks show lit up the skies Tuesday night.

(Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)

By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | July 4, 2017 | 10:20 p.m.

Several hundred people packed Stow House on Tuesday to celebrate Independence Day in Goleta.

The Rancho La Patera and Stow House event is a decades-long tradition where Goleta families flock for some traditional fun and games.

While Santa Barbara and Montecito have their parades and bombastic firework shows in the evening, the Goleta celebration is a welcomed event where generations of families can share memories.

The event featured a kids area, where children could toss bean bags, jump in a potato sack, and fish for prizes. Organizers also set up booths for tattoos and face painting

“I am all about the family stuff,” said Amy Oliver, who born and raised in Goleta. She attended the event with her husband Chris, daughter Calli, son Cayson and their friend, Claire.

“We don’t go downtown. We come here every year,” she said.

The event hosted a display of vintage cars, classic farm machines and pony rides.  A live band performed blues songs on stage as adults enjoyed tri-tip and hot dogs underneath the trees.

Scott McNally, his wife Kaitlin, and their two children, Flynn and Thatcher, took a spin on the tractor for a ride around into the edge of Lake Los Carneros and back.

People get fireworks ready for Tuesday night’s show in Girsh Park.  (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)

“We love the laid-back atmosphere,” Kaitlin said. The music is really nice.”

Local bluegrass band Honeysuckle Possums, rock and roll band Nombres, and country band the Rawhides performed at the event. 

Country Catering provided the barbecue and Hollister Brewing Company the beer.

To fill that craving for fireworks later in the day, many families headed to Girsh Park, where music, food and other holiday fun preceeded a fireworks show put on by the Rotary Club. 

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Girsh Park Fireworks from Noozhawk on Vimeo.

