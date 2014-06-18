Boost Your Business with Straight Forward Success at Chamber’s July B2B Breakfast

Straight Forward Success will host the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce’s July Business-2-Business Breakfast from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 1 in Earl's Place at the Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real in Santa Barbara.

Straight Forward Success is an award-winning business coaching and training company in Santa Barbara owned and operated by Anthony and Julie McGloin.

In their 10-minute special presentation at July's B2B Breakfast, you'll discover how to climb the 10-step ladder of business success — and why most people get stuck on step three.

If you're serious about your business, these 10 minutes will be enlightening, challenging and powerful.

As a special gift on the day, they are offering the Business Success Wheel — free — to everyone who attends the breakfast! It takes just 15 minutes to complete and shows you exactly how your business is performing in all its key areas.

Find out why chamber members say that working with Straight Forward Success transforms their business and why bestselling author Steve Siebold says it has "the answers everyone is looking for."

Attendees will be provided an opportunity to introduce themselves and their business in a 20-second elevator pitch to the crowd.

A hot breakfast from Marmalade Cafe, coffee from Zizzo’s and water from Team Cashman of State Farm will be served promptly at 7:30 a.m.

The cost is $20 for members and $30 for nonmembers.

Attendees must RSVP by noon Friday, June 27 to get on the hot sheet. Click here to register. For more information, call 805.967.2500 x4 or email [email protected].