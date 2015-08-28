Stranded Hikers Rescued from Cathedral Peak near Santa Barbara

Advice

At approximately 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Santa Barbara County Emergency Communications Center received a 9-1-1 call from two individuals that had become lost while hiking down from Cathedral Peak due to darkness.

They had driven from their homes in Lompoc to specifically hike this difficult trail above the city of Santa Barbara.

They started their hike from Tunnel Road around 4 p.m. that day and felt they could return before darkness but neglected to take any lighting with them.

While unhurt, the two subjects indicated they were stuck on a cliff and were not able to go any further fearing they could fall and injure themselves.

Ten members of the Santa Barbara County Search and Rescue (SBCSAR) team responded and coordinated a search in the Mission Canyon area.

Using various methods of cellular location triangulating, night vision equipment and phone conversations with the subjects about where they might have taken a wrong turn, they were located at approximately 11 p.m.

Due to their location, SBCSAR personnel had to hike above the subjects and installed a rope anchor system to allow four rescuers to rappel 200 feet down to the stranded subjects.

After securing the subjects into harnesses, the SBCSAR team then set up additional anchor points and lowered the subjects down the cliff face to a point where they could be hiked out by the rescue personnel back to their vehicle on Tunnel Road.

SBCSAR reminds the public to be prepared when venturing out into the backcountry, which include taking sufficient lights in case of delays.

For further hiking tips please visit the Search and Rescue Team's website.

SBCSAR is an all-volunteer branch of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office offering search and rescue services to the public at no charge since the early 1960s.

— Kelly Hoover is the public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.