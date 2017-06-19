Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 10:35 am | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Strawberries Decline Again, But Remain Santa Barbara County’s Top Crop in 2016

Overall agricultural production down 3.7% as water-quality, labor issues take a toll

At California Giant’s The Berry Stop stand off Stowell Road in Santa Maria, Ale Ponce shows a half flat of strawberries for sale with many more available behind her. In 2016, strawberries were once again the top crop in Santa Barbara County. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | June 19, 2017 | 6:23 p.m.

Strawberries are still Santa Barbara County’s No. 1 crop, but their value dropped for the third straight year, according to the 2016 Agricultural Crop Report.

The overall agriculture gross production topped out at a value of more than $1.43 billion in 2016, a decrease of 3.7 percent compared with 2015.

“Poor water quality and labor issues continue to impact most if not all commodity groups throughout the county,” Commissioner Cathy Fisher said.  

Strawberries in 2016 had an overall gross value of $413,999,130, a drop of about $11 million from 2015. Some farmers in 2016 chose to produce less.

“Conventional strawberries are reaching the point of saturation,” said Dave Peck, owner of Manzanita Berry Farms. “The trend seems to be stronger for organic.”

Peck said strawberry crops were also hurt by an outbreak of anthracnose, which spots the berries, making them look rotten and inedible. Peck said he lost about 25 percent of his production last year. He also said that a wide labor shortage has hurt the crops.

“It has been a tight supply of workers,” he said. “You started to see more enforcement at the borders, which made it difficult for people here illegally to come and go.”

The cut flower industry experienced a drastic reduction in overall gross production value in 2016, dropping by $30 million. The total value of cut flowers in 2015 was $105,160,438, which dropped to $74,938,365 in 2016.

Flowers remain as the fifth overall most valued commodity.

The crop report also noted that the value of raspberry crops in 2016 dropped to $16 million, a $44 million reduction.

The value of blackberries crops rose to $23 million, an increase of $9,577,429 from 2015.

Avocado production rebounded in 2016 compared to 2015. Overall gross production value was approximately $63 million, an increase of approximately $16 million.

Wine grape growers surpassed broccoli as the No. 2 most valuable commodity in the county. Gross production value increased by approximately $45 million compared to 2015.

“This was due to a dramatic increase in production and price per ton,” according to the report. “Famous for ripe, yet elegant, chardonnay and pinot noir, the county’s wine industry is also gaining a reputation for Rhone varietals including syrah and viognier. Santa Barbara wine grapes now command among the highest prices anywhere in the state,” the report states.

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Santa Barbara County Agricultural Production Report 2016 

