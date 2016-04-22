Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 5:44 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 

Strawberries Get the Artistic Treatment in Santa Maria Strawberry Art Contest

By Shelly Cone for the Santa Maria Fairpark | April 22, 2016 | 10:40 a.m.
Caleb Arguijo of Jimenez School is the second place winner in the 1st - 3rd grade category. Click to view larger
Caleb Arguijo of Jimenez School is the second place winner in the 1st - 3rd grade category. (Santa Maria Fairpark photo)

What Santa Maria Valley resident doesn’t dream of strawberries during springtime? With the scent of strawberries in the air as inspiration, students from all over Santa Barbara County submitted their artistic designs for inclusion in the Strawberry Art Contest, and this week judges named the winners.

Students were asked to re-imagine a single strawberries in a creative fashion. First place winners in each grade category received a $25 gift card and a family fun pack for four to the 2016 Santa Maria Strawberry Festival. The first place winner’s classroom also received a $150 gift card for classroom supplies. 

Santa Maria Fairpark CEO Richard Persons said the contest brought in an impressive amount of responses, all with very unique interpretations of the theme.

“It’s always fun to watch the entries come in and see all of the talent that exists in the Santa Maria Valley,” Persons said. “It’s never easy to choose the winners.”

Ultimately, winners were indeed chosen. All of the entries will be on display during the Strawberry Festival for the community to admire.

2016 Strawberry Art Contest Winners

1st - 3rd Grade

1st Place: Victor Ramirez, Adam School

2nd Place:  Caleb Arguijo, Jimenez School (pictured)

3rd Place: Kaleb Nogales, Rice Elementary School

4th - 6th Grade

1st Place: Yanire Martinez-Perez, Sanchez School

2nd Place: Maluari Alonso Martinez, Sanchez School

3rd Place: Aliyah Egbert, Trivium Charter School

7th - 8th Grade

1st Place: Yeymy Ruiz, Arellanes Jr. High

2nd Place: Ruby Cruz, Arellanes Jr. High

3rd Place: Jessica Vital, Arellance Jr. High

All entries will be on display in the Strawberry Pavilion during the Santa Maria Valley Strawberry Festival. This year the 29th Annual Santa Maria Valley Strawberry Festival will feature the theme, “A Sweet Adventure,” and run from April 29 through May 1.

For additional information, visit www.santamariafairpark.com or like the fairpark on Facebook.

Shelly Cone represents the Santa Maria Fairpark.

 
