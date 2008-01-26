Monday, June 18 , 2018, 1:18 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 
Streaking Chargers Remain Undefeated in League

Dos Pueblos battles to 50-43 home win over Buena, prepares for showdown with San Marcos.

By Will Beall | January 26, 2008 | 9:22 a.m.

The Dos Pueblos boys’ basketball team remained undefeated in the Channel League with a 50-43 home victory over Buena on Friday. The Chargers improved to 5-0 in league, 17-7 overall, and have won 10 of their last 11 games.

Friday’s game started as if it might be a rout as the Chargers raced out to a 14-1 lead. But Dos Pueblos struggled to score in the second quarter, foul trouble damaged the offense, and in the end, the Chargers had to rely on their familiar fomula to eke out the victory.

That offensive formula is a lot of Sean Park (23 points and 11 rebounds), a good chunk of Ryan Beall (nine points, eight rebounds and seven assists), and just enough help off the bench (Evan Munoz had six points and Robert Vickers five). Overall, Friday’s winning formula came from the Chargers’ defense, which held an opponent to 50 points or under for the eighth time this season.

Next up for Dos Pueblos is a date at the Thunderhut against San Marcos on Wednesday.

Will Beall is a Dos Pueblos parent.

