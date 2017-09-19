Street Resurfacing Project Starts Sept. 20

Drivers are advised that temporary, short delays will occur on various Santa Maria streets due to the city’s street maintenance surface sealing program. In addition to the Chip Seal Project announced last week, the Slurry Seal Project runs Wednesday, Sept. 20, through mid-October.

Most notable neighborhoods affected by the slurry seal are:

Westgate and Pacific Crest Developments between Battles and Carmen Lane.

Montealegre and Paseo del Sol Developments between Carmen Lane and Betteravia Road.

Sseveral residential streets bound by East Alvin Avenue, Suey Road, East Fesler, and Hwy. 101.

Various city facility roadways of the Utilities Department will be resurfaced as well, including the city’s landfill, 2065 Main St., which will be closed for this reason on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 23-24.

The work includes removal of existing traffic striping, placement of a slurry seal, then re-establishment of traffic striping.

The city has contracted with Intermountain Slurry Seal to perform the $700,000 project. About 300,000 square yards of slurry seal will be applied, which is about 12 centerline miles of streets. This project will be funded by Measure A and Gas Tax revenues.

Slurry seal is a thin layer treatment of asphalt oil mixed with sand that is designed to prolong the surface life of paved roadways.

Once the treatment is placed, traffic must remain off of the treated portion of the roadway until the material has cured. This generally takes 30-60 minutes or more, depending on weather conditions.

Once the material is cured, the contractor will open the roadway to traffic. The contractor will post construction notices along streets with the dates and times when parking will be prohibited.

City staff recommends drivers obey all temporary construction signs and reduce driving speeds in construction areas. Driving on the treated roadway surface before the contractor opens the roadway to traffic can result in damage to the surface treatment as well as a vehicle.

Motorists may experience delays during construction. It is recommended to use alternate routes whenever possible to avoid delays and minimize the inconveniences to motorists and residents.

Direct questions to the Department of Public Works, Engineering Division, 925-0951 ext. 2225.

— Rhonda Garietz for city of Santa Maria.