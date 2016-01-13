Streett, Defense Carry Bishop to First TVL Win

Boys Basketball

Dylan Streett scored 20 points, and Bishop Diego turned up the defensive intensity in the second half to pull away from Nordhoff, 54-41, in a Tri-Valley League game on Wednesday.

The tough defensive play enabled the Cardinals to turn a one-point halftime lead into a 13-point win.

Coach Jeff Koval praised the defensive work of senior AV Bennett, junior Mitchell Cota and sophomore Nick Martel.

“This was Martel’s second start of the year and he provided a spark through his gritty play and tenacious defense,” said Koval.

Will Goodwin scored 12 points and Mike Agnoli chipped in eight to support the offense.

The Cardinals are 1-1 in league 4-14 overall. They host St. Bonaventure on Friday.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.