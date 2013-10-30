Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 9:03 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
Your Health
Stretch Your Network, Your Body and Your Money at SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning

By Flannery Hill for the SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning | October 30, 2013

The SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning is offering something for every schedule. Adults of all ages can still register for evening, weekday and Saturday classes and workshops that begin in November and December.

The fall term ends Dec. 14. Try out these great one-session workshops!

» Keep up with friends and family online with social media classes for beginners.

» Stay healthy with walking and yoga programs.

» Plan ahead for successful retirement and health care.

Social Media for Lifelong Learners of Every Age

Friday, Nov. 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Learn how to share years of wisdom with the world in "YouTube for Beginners: Your Videos, Their Videos." YouTube is a video-sharing website that has videos for entertainment, comedy, action, music, marketing, education and much more. Discover how to browse for videos you wish to view, subscribe to video channels you like and upload videos for others to watch.

Friday, Nov. 15 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Learn about the "Buzz in Twitter: To Tweet or Not to Tweet." Twitter is an online information network that connects you to the latest stories, ideas, opinions and news about what you find interesting. In this hands-on class you will set up a Twitter account, find conversations of interest to follow, and learn to write your own tweets.

Let’s Get Physical!

CLL offers classes to help get you moving.

Saturday, Nov. 9 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Love hiking? Discover nordic walking, where you will walk with poles that relieves stress on the ankles, knees and hips by transferring workload to the arms and core. You can burn 20 to 40 percent more calories and feel more stable while using walking poles when compared with a traditional walking workout — all in the beauty of Santa Barbara!

Saturday, Nov. 9 from 10 a.m. to noon: Enjoy greater health and well-being this fall and winter! In "Shrug the Bug: Using Yoga and Ayurveda to Stay Healthy," learn how to improve your natural immunity and avoid the flu and cold bugs. Learn easy and effective yoga and Ayurvedic techniques as preventive measures, as well as therapeutic remedies to speed the recovery process. Emphasis will be on increasing energy to sinuses, lungs, and lymphatic system using yoga poses, breathing and Ayurvedic remedies.

Are You Approaching 65?

Plan for successful and healthy retirement.

Wednesday, Nov. 6 from 7 to 9 p.m.: Successful retirement takes planning-planning that can take you from where you are to where you want to go. Learn the questions you need to ask yourself now in "Are You Prepared for Retirement?" Master tools that you can use to identify potential problems and promising solutions. Review options that can optimize your funds within the parameters of risk you choose.

Wednesday, Nov. 13 from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.: Much over 65? Have that conversation in "Long Term Care: Myths and Realities" where you will learn how to be financially prepared for long-term needs. Compare and contrast important differences in policies, find out when Medicare will pay for care, and discover an easy formula to help decide what to do about long-term care.

The SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning fall term continues through Dec. 14. It offers hundreds of daytime, evening and Saturday classes, including one-day workshops starting and ending throughout the term.

Two easy ways to register: Online by clicking here, or register in person at the Schott Campus, 310 W. Padre St. or the Wake Campus at 300 N. Turnpike Road.

For more information, call the Schott Campus at 805.687.0812 or the Wake Campus at 805.964.6853, or email [email protected].

— Flannery Hill is a publicist representing the SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning.

