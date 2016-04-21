Stricken Hiker Airlifted to Hospital From Gaviota Area

A man hiking in the Gaviota area was airlifted to the hospital in Santa Barbara Thursday after suffering apparent heart-related problems, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Crews were dispatched at about 11:45 a.m. to the Gaviota Peak Trail, said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

The 55-year-old victim began experiencing chest pains and shortness of breath while hiking with his wife, Zaniboni said.

The wife used a cell phone to call 9-1-1 for help.

A county helicopter was dispatched from the Santa Ynez Airport with two paramedics on board, and they were lowered to the ground to assist the patient, Zaniboni said.

The man subsequently was flown to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in moderate distress, Zaniboni said.

His name and details on his condition were not available.

