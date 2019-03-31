Pixel Tracker

This page was cached on Sunday, March 31 , 2019, 1:33 pm | Fair 73º

 
 
 
 

Stricken Swimmer Dies After Being Pulled from Ocean in Santa Barbara

Woman had gone to East Beach with a group of friends and they noticed she was in distress, police say

Emergency personnel attempt to revive a woman who was pulled from the water in distress at East Beach. Click to view larger
Emergency personnel attempt to revive a woman who was pulled from the water in distress at East Beach in Santa Barbara. Despite their efforts, the woman passed away. (John Palminteri / KEYT News photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | March 31, 2019 | 1:24 p.m.

A woman died Sunday after being pulled from the water in distress at East Beach, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Emergency personnel were dispatched shortly before 10 a.m. to the shoreline near the volleyball courts, said Lt. Dan McGrew.

The woman, whose name was not released pending notification of relatives, had gone to the beach to swim with a group of friends, McGrew said.

“Sometime after they started, people from the beach saw her in some kind of distress,” McGrew said, adding that they brought her in to shore and began CPR.

Despite the efforts of firefighters and paramedics, the woman was declared dead at the scene.

The case was turned over to the Santa Barbara County Coroner’s Bureau.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today!

Our professional journalists work tirelessly to report on local news so you can be more informed and engaged in your community. This quality, local reporting is free for you to read and share, but it's not free to produce.

You count on us to deliver timely, relevant local news, 24/7. Can we count on you to invest in our newsroom and help secure its future?

We provide special member benefits to show how much we appreciate your support.

Email
I would like give...
Great! You're joining as a Red-Tailed Hawk!
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 