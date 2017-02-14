Friday, June 22 , 2018, 1:29 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Business

Strike Involving RGNext Employees at Vandenberg AFB Ends With Pact

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | February 14, 2017 | 3:19 p.m.

A strike involving approximately a dozen RGNext employees at Vandenberg Air Force Base has ended with a vote to accept the company’s latest offer.

Monday night, the workers voted to accept the company’s second offer, ending the strike as they returned to work Tuesday.

Previously not represented by a labor union, the employees recently voted to join Teamsters Local 986. The union already represents approximately 200 other RGNext employees under a separate contract.

When an agreement could not be reached, the workers went out on strike, picketing at Vandenberg entrances for the past week.

Last week’s Minuteman III missile test was delayed a day due to the labor dispute, but ultimately occurred Wednesday night.

The pact accepted by employees brought wage increases and other improvements, Teamsters representative Lynn Swenson said.

RGNext, a joint venture of Raytheon Company and General Dynamics Information Technology, took over the  contract in 2015 to provide operations and maintenance responsibilities for the Western Range at Vandenberg plus the Eastern Range at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Fla., under the same contract for the first time. 

Workers on the Western and Eastern ranges operate equipment that monitors rocket launches and missile tests from California and Florida to ensure the vehicles remain on the planned flight path and don’t stray over populated areas. 

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

