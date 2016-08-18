Stroll the Waterfront at the Santa Barbara Heart & Stroke Walk and Run

Stroll along the waterfront at the Santa Barbara Heart & Stroke Walk/Run at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, starting at The Fess Parker, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd. in Santa Barbara.

The 5K walk and non-competitive run encourage healthy habits while raising funds to support the American Heart Association’s research and education efforts to fight heart disease and stroke, the nation’s No. 1 and No. 5 killers respectively.

Registration for the 5K walk is free but we encourage a minimum donation of $25 or for participants to fundraise by reaching out to their family, friends and network. Those who donate at least $100 are eligible for a Heart Walk T-shirt.

Before the walk, participants are encouraged to explore the expo area including the Kids Zone, educational and sponsor booths, heart-healthy food and music. There will also be a dog zone sponsored by Loose Pooch Dog Club, featuring doggie accessories and treats. Water stations along the walking route will be provided.

Heart disease, stroke and other cardiovascular diseases are the leading killers in the United States, claiming the lives of more than 831,000 men, women and children every year.

Heart Walks bring the community together to raise awareness and much-needed funds to fight these diseases. The American Heart Association is devoted to saving lives from heart disease and stroke by funding innovative research, setting best practices for improving patient care, fighting for stronger public health policies and providing lifesaving tools and information to prevent and treat the leading causes of death in the United States.

Presenting sponsor of this year’s Santa Barbara Heart Walk is Union Bank. Local top sponsors also include Wells Fargo and Montecito Bank & Trust.

For more information regarding the Santa Barbara Heart & Stroke Walk, please visit www.sbheartwalk.com.

— Tamara White represents the American Heart Association.