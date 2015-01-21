Stroll Through Ellwood Mesa During City of Goleta’s ‘Walk with a Cop’ Event

The City of Goleta invites you to participate in our “Walk with a Cop” event from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 29 with community resource deputy Dave Valadez.

Enjoy strolling on the beautiful Ellwood Mesa while getting to know your local law enforcement better. You may even see a Monarch Butterfly when passing through the Goleta Butterfly Grove.

This family-friendly event is open to the public. This opportunity should not be missed by those wanting to learn more about their community or have an interest in law enforcement. Be sure to bring plenty of questions. “Walk with a Cop” is a twist on past events such as “Coffee with a Cop” and the goal is to create connections between the community and local law enforcement.

The meeting location is the Ellwood Mesa parking lot, across from Ellwood School)

Please bring comfortable walking shoes; sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen, water; and questions, comments and laughs.

— Valerie Kushnerov is a public information officer for the City of Goleta.