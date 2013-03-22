Strong-Arm Robbery Reported on Isla Vista Street

A woman walking on an Isla Vista street was the victim of a strong-arm robbery early Friday, according to the UCSB Police Department.

The incident occurred at about 12:20 a.m. as the victim was walking on Camino Corto near El Colegio Road, police said.

She was approached by a white male, approximately 5-foot-2, wearing a jacket and dark jeans, who forcibly took her purse, police said.

The suspect then fled westbound through the adjacent field.

The victim was not injured in the robbery, police said.

Anyone with any information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Santa Barbara County Sheriff Office at 805.683.2724, the sheriff s Tip Line, or Crimestoppers.

