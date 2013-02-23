Strong-Arm Robbery Reported Outside UCSB Dorm

A man was assaulted early Saturday during a strong-arm robbery outside an off-campus dormitory, according to the UCSB Police Department.

The incident occurred about 1:30 a.m. at the Santa Catalina Residence Hall at the corner of El Colegio and Storke roads, police said.

“The victim was assaulted by a male subject who attempted to forcibly take possession of his laptop and iPhone,” police said.

The suspect, who was not armed, was described as an Hispanic male, 5-foot-7, with a stocky build and short hair, wearing blue jeans and a white shirt.

He was last seen fleeing on foot north on Storke Road, police said.

The victim was not hurt, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.



