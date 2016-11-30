Strong 4th Period Lifts Carpinteria Over Villanova

Water Polo

Senior Alisa Lemere scored a pair of clutch goals in the fourth period and Carpinteria's defense held off Villanova down the stretch for a 6-5 season-opening girls water polo win on Wednesday.

Down 4-3, Warriors outscored the Wildcats 3-1 in the final stanza.

Senior goalie Nicole Poulos was outstanding, said coach Lance Hoffman. She made 14 saves and repeatedly thwarted Villanova counterattacks.

Freshman Sadie Mead fired in a pair of goals from the perimeter and Jessica Cruz and Morgan Whitney each added one goal.

