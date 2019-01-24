Strong 4th Quarter Leads Carpinteria Past Santa Paula

Boys Basketball

Carpinteria stepped up on defense in the fourth quarter and outscored Santa Paula 24-6 en route to a 66-51 boys basketball win in a Citrus Coast League game on Wednesday.

The Warriors trailed by 11 points in the second half and rallied to take a one-point lead (42-41) going into the fourth quarter.

"We made a couple of tweaks offensively and defensively we picked up our intensity, but more than anything I think the boys got tired of playing so poorly," said coach Corey Adam.

"We got a huge boost today from David Serrano," Adam added. "He did not score a point but brought physicality to the game that uplifted his teammates.

"Dylan O'Neill led the scoring charge with 14 points and Chris Ramirez added 12 to lead a balanced attack."

Carpinteria is now 5-3 in league play. The Warriors host Malibu on Friday.