Strong Defense Leads San Marcos into So Cal Championship Semis

Water Polo

San Marcos' defense paved the way to a spot in the semifinals of the girls water polo Southern California Championships in Orange County.

The Royals dominated Foothill 11-2 on Friday night to get a shot at Mater Dei at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Woollett Aquatics Center Irvine.

Goalie Sophia Trumbull made 10 saves and Piper Smith was solid at the center of the San Marcos defense. Paige Hauschild had five steals and Brittany Prentice had three steals and three drawn ejections.

Hauschild led the offense with three goals and three assists. She finished off a terrific play in the fourth period. Trumbull blocked a shot and fired a 22-meter strike to Hauschild for a goal that put the Royals ahead 9-2.

Prentice, Smith, Fiona Kuesis, Meagan Musick, Sarah Owens, Lili Akin and Cassidy Miller all scored goals for San Marcos (23-3).