Strong Defensive Effort Is Key to Providence Victory

Sports

Providence stepped up on defense and defeated Coast Union 48-27 in a non-league boys basketball game on Wednesday in Cambria.

The Patriots (9-1) held Coast Union to 24 percent shooting.

"Coast Union moved without the ball better than anyone we have faced this year," Providence coach Steve Stokes said. "They took the air out of the ball and made us defend for the entire shot clock. That can be a tough thing to do and was proud of our guys for defending at such a high level tonight. Our defensive positioning was great against their player movement and we were able to contest a high percentage of their shots."

Chase Avery led the Providence attack with 17 points and 12 rebounds, while Bryan Sheets added 11 points and dished out six assists.

The Patriots play Orcutt Academy in their home opener on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at SBCC.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Providence lost 54-44 against Coast Union.

Bella Madrigal scored 17 points and Veronika Everson had 14 for the Patriots.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.