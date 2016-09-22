Strong Doubles Play Carries Bishop Diego Over Santa Clara

Tennis

The Bishop Diego girls tennis team got their first win of the season in a 10-7 victory over Santa Clara Thursday afternoon.

The doubles teams of Ellee Braniff and Taylor Woodward and Kate Benzian and Angie Garcia Gonzalez both swept their respective sets to put 6 points on the board for Bishop.

"This was Benzian and Garcia’s first time as a doubles partners and its looking good so far," said Bishop coach Natlee Hapeman.

In singles, Josie Huang finished 2-1 and played No. 1.

No. 2 Maruko Wan and No. 3 Claira Sanborne each won a game as well.

"Everyone contributed to this win: we won as a team tonight," commented Hapeman.

With the win, Bishop improved to 1-3 on the season and next plays Santa Paula on Tuesday.

