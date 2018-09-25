Strong Doubles Play From Katie Clyne, Margo Omdahl Sparks Santa Barbara

Tennis

Santa Barbara High got sweeps in singles and the No. 3 doubles team of Katie Clyne and Margo Omdahl won two of three sets to power the Dons to a 16-2 Channel League win at Lompoc on Tuesday,

"Omdahl's pace off the ground and Clyne's steadiness in the backcourt and hustle were key in the victories," said coach Danny Echt.

In singles, Claire Stotts, Sophia Ostovany and Heidi Hatton all swept Lompoc in singles.

Lompoc's No. 1 doubles team of Jessie Elenes and Dawani Layog won two of three matches on the day both by a score of 7-5, beating the Dons' No. 2 team after saving a set point.

Santa Barbara is now 5-8 on the season and 2-1 in Channel League.