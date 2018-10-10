Strong Doubles Play Propels Carpinteria Past Laguna Blanca

Tennis

The Carpinteria duo of Lexi Persoon/Jeannette Carrillo led a sweep of doubles in a 12-6 non-league tennis win over Laguna Blanca on Wednesday.

"They were awesome today and showed a lot of composure at the net with some amazing quick reaction volleys paired with solid baseline play," said Carpinteria coach Charles Bryant. "Vivi Torres/Leigh Pluma and Karla Marin/Amy Perez also swept and did a great job adjusting to the different styles of play from Laguna."

In singles, Emma Lapidus led the way for Carpinteria with two wins.

"She was great as she mixed up driving the balls along with just trying to keep her opponent deep with some off speed shots," said Bryant.

"Overall, we played really well and it was great to get a very competitive match in where we were challenged in both doubles and singles."

Carpinteria is now 15-4 overall.

