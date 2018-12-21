Strong Fourth Quarter Lifts Dos Pueblos Basketball Over Lompoc

Boys Basketball

Baylor Huyck hit a pair of three-pointers in the fourth quarter and Jaron Rillie was 5 for 5 from the free-throw line, helping Dos Pueblos get past Lompoc, 67-61, in a Channel League boys basketball game on Friday night.

The Chargers fell behind in the third quarter but bounced back with a strong fourth period, outscoring the Braves 22-13.

Rillie led DP (6-7, 1-1) with 28 points and John Givans had 13 points.

Collin Oesterich, a 6-foot-7 center, had 17 points and Ryan Morgan added 16 for Lompoc