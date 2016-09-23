Strong, Gusty Winds Expected to Stick Around into Saturday Morning

For the second night in a row, the National Weather Service on Friday issued a wind advisory for Santa Barbara County’s South Coast.

Powerful sundowner winds were still sweeping the Montecito foothills Friday night, but strong, gusty winds were blowing throughout the area.

The wind advisory is in effect until early Saturday, with north to northeast winds of 15 to 30 mph and gusts up to 45 mph. The weather service said isolated gusts of 55 mph are possible in Montecito.

Motorists were advised to use caution and to expect sudden, powerful crosswinds on Highway 101 along the Gaviota coast, on Highway 154 over San Marcos Pass and on Highway 192/East Valley Road through Montecito.

Meanwhile, scorching temperatures are in the weekend forecast, with clear skies and daytime highs in the upper 80s along the coast and in the low 90s in the foothills on Saturday and Sunday. Overnight lows in the 60s are expected.

