Local News

Strong, Gusty Winds Tormenting Montecito as Wind Advisory Issued for South Coast

High winds toppled an oak tree across Mountain Drive late Friday near the north Riven Rock gate east of Ashley Road. Click to view larger
High winds toppled an oak tree across Mountain Drive late Friday near the north Riven Rock gate east of Ashley Road. (Urban Hikers / Noozhawk photo)
By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | April 28, 2017 | 11:05 p.m.

Strong, gusty winds were pounding the Montecito foothills late Friday, and the National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for Santa Barbara County’s South Coast.

The wind advisory is in effect until early Saturday, with northerly winds of 20 to 30 mph and gusts up to 50 mph forecast. The strongest winds were blowing below canyons and passes of the Santa Ynez Mountains.

Power was reported to be flickering around the South Coast on Friday night.

A Southern California Edison transformer reportedly caught fire on Mountain Drive in Montecito late Friday, and a few dozen Edison customers were without electricity in the Carpinteria foothills.

Motorists were advised to use caution and to expect sudden, powerful crosswinds on Highway 101 along the Gaviota coast, on Highway 154 over San Marcos Pass and on Highway 192/East Valley Road through Montecito.

Meanwhile, the weather service said daytime temperatures were expected in the mid-70s to mid-80s through the weekend with highs in the 60s and 70s along the coast.​

Click here for the complete National Weather Service forecast.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

