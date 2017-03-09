Strong Pitching by Connor Brewster Carries SBCC

Baseball

Connor Brewster tossed five innings of one-run, three-hit ball on Thursday and SBCC cruised past Hancock 8-1 for its seventh straight baseball victory.

Brewster (1-2), a 6-1 sophomore right-hander who played for the University of San Francisco last year, earned his first collegiate win. He allowed just three hits in five innings and gave up an unearned run in the first. Daniel Buratto, Jayden Metz and Brandon Luper held the Bulldogs (7-12, 0-2) to one hit over the last four innings.

The Vaqueros (11-7, 2-0 WSC North) scored three in the first and two more in the third to build a 5-1 lead.

Leadoff hitter Joseph Hamilton went 3-6, Andrew Schatz was 3-4 and Jake Holton went 2-5 with three RBIs. John Jensen was 2-4 for the Vaqueros, who outhit the Bulldogs 15-4.

Holton had a two-out, two-run single in the first and scored on an error. In the third, Nicholas Allman singled and scored on a double by Holton. Schatz singled in Holton to make it 5-1.

The Vaqueros will host Cuesta (7-12, 2-0) on Saturday at 1 p.m.

