Strong Pitching the Key to Dos Pueblos Win Over Buena

Baseball

Dos Pueblos baseball held Buena scoreless in the final inning to grab a 6-2 road win on Wednesday.

Dylan Kelley started on the mound, striking out seven in six innings and surrendering two runs, only one of them earned.

Mason Boelter wrapped up the Charger effort from the bump, shutting down the Buena batters in the seventh.

A solo home run by Evan Kling broke a 2-2 tie and put the Chargers ahead. Chris Abbott hit 2-3 with a double and Jed Donelan was 1-4 with an RBI.

The Chargers (20-3, 8-1) get a Channel League rematch with Buena on Friday.

