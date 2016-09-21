Friday, April 13 , 2018, 7:57 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 
Strong Play in Doubles Sparks No. 1 Cate Over No. 2 Santa Ynez

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | September 21, 2016 | 8:26 p.m.

In a battle of the top-two ranked teams Division 2 of the CIF Southern-Section, No. 1 Cate won seven of nine doubles sets and defeated second-ranked Santa Ynez, 12-6, in a non-league girls tennis match on Wednesday.

Summer Christensen and Sarah Polowczak swept at No. 1 doubles for the Rams and Grace Fuss knocked off three-time defending Los Padres League singles champion Mary Kavaloski of Santa Ynez in the first round.

"Fuss showed that despite it being a case of freshman against senior she has the match experience and determination to beat highly rated players," said Cate coach Trevor Thorpe.

"I'm proud of the way we're playing right now, especially considering this was only our second match of the season," Thorpe added. "But we can't fully let this victory register yet."

The Rams return to the courts Thursday at long-time rival Thacher.

"Two girls on our team remember our last match against Thacher, an 8-10 loss that drastically changed the outcome of our 2013 season," Thorpe said.  We came in 5-0 in league play, it was the last match of the season, and we cracked after having beaten them 11-7 in our previous match that year. Then, as per Condor League rules, we did a coin-flip for the league title and lost that, too. In one afternoon we went from undefeated to second in league, which also affected our playoff draw. Let's just say we're working for a very different result this year."

