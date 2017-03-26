Monday, April 16 , 2018, 6:31 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 
Strong Play in Singles Lead UCSB Past Princeton

By UCSB Sports Information | March 26, 2017 | 5:37 p.m.

The UCSB men's tennis team routed No. 61 Princeton University on Sunday, beating the Tigers by a final score of 6-1. The Gauchos, currently ranked 58th in the nation, are now 4-3 during the month of March and 8-5 when facing a nonconference opponent.

"It was a tight match throughout and much closer than the final score," said coach Marty Davis. "We did a good job of staying poised and pulled out a hard-fought win."

After splitting the first two doubles matches of the day, Morgan Mays and Simon Freund paired off against Princeton duo and No. 26 ranked Alex Day and Luke Gamble. Despite a valiant effort by the No. 8 tandem, Mays and Freund were unable to hold off their counterpart, falling 6-4, clinching the doubles point for the Tigers.

Santa Barbara kicked things into high gear capitalizing on a 6-0 run during singles play to fuel them to victory.

Freund set things off cruising past Kial Kaiser 6-3, 6-3 for the Gauchos first point of the day. Freund has won three out of his last four singles matches.

On Court 2, Senior Morgan Mays recovered from his doubles bout beating out Alex Day with a final score of 6-4, 6-3. Mays is 4-3 on the year when playing in the No. 2 slot, 3-1 during the month of March.

In a tight-rope finish on Court 4, Cody Rakela finished strong against Princeton's Luke Gamble 7-5, 7-6 putting UCSB up 3-1 at the break. A major focal point for his team on Sunday, Rakela kept the Gauchos on pace, winning 6-4 in doubles play to remain undefeated for the day. 

Chase Masciorini, Anders Holm, and Nicolas Moreno de Alboran all battled through three sets to defeat their opponents and clinch their fourth home victory.  

The Gauchos wrap up their final game of the month this Thursday, March 30, as they host Boise State. The match will be held at 12 p.m. at the RecCen Tennis Courts.

