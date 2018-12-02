Strong Post Play Propels San Marcos to 3rd-Place Finish at Fillmore Tournament

Girls Basketball

The San Marcos girls basketball team picked up its game after a slow first quarter and pulled away to a 45-34 win over Channel Islands in the third-place game at the Fillmore Tournament on Saturday.

The Royals trailed 9-2, cut the Channel Islands lead to two by halftime and dominated in the second half.



Senior Leticia Romero scored 10 points and had eight rebounds while Junior Ashley Day had 10 points along with six rebounds to lead the Royals.

All-Tournament selection Megan Cunnison had six points along with 10 rebounds.

"It was great to see our posts really do well," assistant coach Aaron Solis said. "They were crucial in our success. Megan is such a calming force for the team. She may not get all the stats but everyone notices that she needs to be on the floor for us to be successful, that's the all-tournament selection.

"Juliet Dodson did a great job breaking the Raiders press today and her outside shooting along with Kiani Rojas' outside shooting really complimented the inside game that we had tonight. This was Juliet's and Ashley's best game this far this season."

The Royals will host Cate on Tuesday at 7pm in the Thunderhut.



— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.