Strong Power-Play Defense Keys Santa Barbara Playoff Win at Los Osos

Water Polo

Santa Barbara High's defense held host Los Osos to two goals on eight power plays en route to a 9-5 victory in a first-round game of the CIF-SS Division 2 girls water polo playoffs on Wednesday in Rancho Cucamonga.

The third-seeded Dons (19-12) advance to a quarterfinal game against Harvard-Westlake on Saturday at the SBHS pool. The game time will be determined later in the week. Harvard-Westlake defeated El Toro 13-7 in the first round.

Senior center Jordan Duggan played a solid all-around game for the Dons. She scored three goals, had three steals and drew two ejections. Sophomore Juju Martinez do Amaral led the the team with four goals and Elise Power added two goals and three steals.

Junior goalie Faith Tedesco made eight saves and had an assist in the road win.

Even though Dons were the No. 3 seed in the division, they had to travel because Los Osos was a league champion. Santa Barbara finished second in the Channel League.