Strong Santa Ana Winds Expected Overnight, Into Friday Morning

By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | December 1, 2016 | 10:39 p.m.

Gusty Santa Ana winds made their way into Santa Barbara County Thursday night, and were expected to continue into Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service

A Wind Advisory was issued at about 8 p.m., calling for north to northeast winds of 15 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph along the Santa Barbara County South Coast, said Joe Sirard, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

Isolated gusts topped out at over 50 mph in Montecito, Sirard told Noozhawk.

“The winds should die-off over the night,” Sirard said. “We are expecting the same kind of winds below the passes of the canyons through the mountains and to the coast.”

The Wind Advisory will remain in effect until 3 a.m. Friday for the South Coast, Santa Barbara County mountain areas, San Marcos Pass, and the San Rafael and Dick Smith wilderness areas.

The strongest winds were expected farther south, in the Santa Monica Mountains and the Santa Clarita Valley, with winds blowing at 60 to 80 mph.

Predicted isolated winds could reach up to 60 mph in foothill locations.

Roads that could be affected include Highway 101, Highway 154 and Highway 192, especially near Gaviota, San Marcos Pass and below the hills of Montecito, according to the 

Advisories will remain in effect for Los Angeles and Ventura counties through Saturday, with winds reaching 40 to 50 mph.

“If anyone is traveling to the east over the next couple of days, be aware it can be windy through the passes and canyons going into Ventura and Los Angeles counties and coastal areas,” Sirard said. “It’s the early part of the Santa Ana winds, and it is starting up in the Santa Barbara County South Coast and mountains, then it’s going to come down to the lower elevations.”

Strong winds can make driving difficult, and vehicles towing trailers are urged to take precaution while traveling, Sirard said.

“We advise people to be extra cautious of the wind, especially high-profile vehicles,” Sirard said. “They can be pushed off the road if the winds are strong enough.”

Sunny skies are expected over the weekend and into next week, with highs in the mid- to upper-60s and lows in the high 30s.

[Click here for the latest forecast]

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

