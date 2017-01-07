Strong Second Half Carries SBCC Women to 3rd Straight Win

College Basketball

SBCC won the last two quarters 34-21 on Saturday to post a 74-58 women’s basketball victory in a nonconference game at L.A. Southwest.

The Vaqueros (10-6) didn’t show any rust after a 20-day layoff since their last game on Dec. 18. They’ve won three in a row and seven of their last nine. They took a 40-37 halftime lead, then outscored the Cougars (4-12) by a 21-13 count in the third period to stretch the lead to 11 at 61-50.

Sophomore Destinee King posted her sixth straight double-double with 18 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and two blocks. Morgan Giove added 13 points, hitting 5-8 from the field and 3-6 from 3-point land.

Santa Barbara was playing without two injured starters – Stella Dulay and Jocelin Petatan, who are averaging 12.2 and 7.6 points, respectively.

Jada Clark had 12 points and seven boards while Diamond Alexander tossed in nine points and grabbed nine rebounds in just 15 minutes. Alexander is averaging 8.0 rebounds in her last five games.

The Vaqueros outshot the Cougars 39 to 34 percent and prevailed in rebounds, 51-40, for the 10th consecutive game. The Vaqueros hit 7-19 from 3-point range and held the Cougars to 4-18 from distance.

Liliana Ponce made her third start of the season and collected seven points, five assists, four rebounds and two steals. Alyssa Cosio had seven points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Santa Barbara travels to L.A. Pierce for its final nonconference game on Wednesday at 5 p.m.