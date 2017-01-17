Strong Second Half Propels Bishop Diego Past Fillmore

Girls Basketball

Bishop Diego had three players score in double figures, and the Cardinals made some key baskets down the stretch to defeat Fillmore, 52-46, in a Frontier League girls basketball game on Tuesday.

Kylie Koeper scored 15 points, Natalie Whiting had 13 and Andrea Castellanos added 12 for the Cardinals, who were tied at halftime after leading 14-4 in the first quarter.

"We weren't patient against their press and we didn't rebound well in the first half," said Bishop coach Jeff Burich. "In the second half, we made more passes and did a better job rebounding and getting second chances at the offensive end."

The Cardinals made 11 of 15 from the free-throw line, which made a big difference in the game, said Burich.

Bishop (6-9, 4-1) plays Malibu at home on Thursday.

