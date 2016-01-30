Strong Second Half Pushes Dons Past No. 1 Canyon

Girls Basketball

Santa Barbara High pulled away from Canyon Country-Canyon in the second half for a 59-49 non-league girls basketball win at the Ventura Showcase on Saturday.

The Dons outscored the top-ranked team in the CIF-SS 2AA Division 33-25 in the second half to break open a two-point game (26-24) at halftime.

University of Washington-bound Amber Melgoza scored 24 points on 7 of 11 shooting, grabbed 9 rebounds and had 5 steals to lead Santa Barbara (22-2), the No. 12 team in the 1AA Division. Jada Howard made 5 of 11 shots and scored 14 points. She also had 5 rebounds and 3 steals.

The Dons got a productive night from Kimberly Gebhardt. She scored five points, grabbed 6 rebounds and had 4 steals.

